24-hour strike affecting all mass transit in greater Athens on Wed

Union leaders claim the bill will lead to a privatization of urban mass transit systems
24-hour strike affecting all mass transit in greater Athens on Wed | tovima.gr

Unions representing workers in all of the greater Athens area’s mass transit systems – buses, metro, electric train and tram network – have called a 24-hour strike for Wednesday, joining a general strike by the Athens Labor Center (EKA) in protest of a draft law affecting state utilities, which is expected to come up for vote at a Parliament plenary session the same day.

Union leaders claim the bill will lead to a privatization of urban mass transit systems and abolish workers’ vested rights.

A rally is set for noon in front of the finance ministry in downtown Athens.

ESM chief Regling in Athens; meets with PM ahead of term’s end next month
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
vimatodotis-label

Μια αερομαχία Mirage με F-16 υπό το βλέμμα 10.000 θεατών

International
vimatodotis-label

Μια αερομαχία Mirage με F-16 υπό το βλέμμα 10.000 θεατών

Σίβυλλα
Helios Kiosk