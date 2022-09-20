24-hour strike affecting all mass transit in greater Athens on Wed

Unions representing workers in all of the greater Athens area’s mass transit systems – buses, metro, electric train and tram network – have called a 24-hour strike for Wednesday, joining a general strike by the Athens Labor Center (EKA) in protest of a draft law affecting state utilities, which is expected to come up for vote at a Parliament plenary session the same day.

Union leaders claim the bill will lead to a privatization of urban mass transit systems and abolish workers’ vested rights.

A rally is set for noon in front of the finance ministry in downtown Athens.