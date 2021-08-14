Pandemic – 19-year-old with coronavirus suffered a pulmonary embolism in Patras

A 19-year-old man suffered a pulmonary embolism in Patras, on the ninth day of his coronavirus disease, as a result of which he was rushed to the Rio Hospital.

The 19-year-old was in quarantine at his home when he developed a complication and was forced to be taken to hospital. His condition is considered critical by doctors, however he has not yet been intubated. It is noted that the 19-year-old had not been vaccinated.