Pandemic – 19-year-old with coronavirus suffered a pulmonary embolism in Patras

He was rushed to hospital
Pandemic – 19-year-old with coronavirus suffered a pulmonary embolism in Patras | tovima.gr

A 19-year-old man suffered a pulmonary embolism in Patras, on the ninth day of his coronavirus disease, as a result of which he was rushed to the Rio Hospital.

The 19-year-old was in quarantine at his home when he developed a complication and was forced to be taken to hospital. His condition is considered critical by doctors, however he has not yet been intubated. It is noted that the 19-year-old had not been vaccinated.

Τι κρύβει η δολοφονική μανία κατά γυναικών
ία «Ανοίγει» ο ψηφιακός φάκελος υγείας
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
  • Κοροναϊός – Ποιοι φρενάρουν το τείχος ανοσίας – Σενάρια τρόμου από Σεπτέμβριο
  • ΑΑΔΕ – Ετοιμάζει ραβασάκια για «ξεχασμένους» φόρους
  • Μάχη για τις τριετίες στον ιδιωτικό τομέα
  • Τουρισμός – Θετικά σήματα για Αύγουστο και Σεπτέμβριο
  • Tουρκία – Συνετρίβη ρωσικό πυροσβεστικό αεροπλάνο που επιχειρούσε στις φωτιές
  • Αϊτή – Δύο διαδοχικοί σεισμοί πάνω από 7 ρίχτερ
    • Inbox
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk