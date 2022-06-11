Govt spokesperson: “We have to be ready for any eventuality”

The Greek government spokesperson stressed our country’s readiness for any eventuality, as far as Turkish provocations are concerned, while he also noted that: “We are not complacent. We have to be ready for any eventuality with Turkey.”

Mr. Economou stressed that Greece’s “trump card” is its relations with its allies and the strengthening of its defence.

He also added that there is unanimous condemnation against Turkey’s revisionism.

Greece can absolutely face any challenge

In case Erdogan fulfills his threats, the Greek government spokesman noted that “Greece can absolutely face any challenge against its national sovereignty and its sovereign rights.”

“It is in our interest and benefit not to be dragged into any escalation of tension with Turkey. We have made sure that we are in better place,” he added, speaking to Skai channel.

Finally, concerning the upcoming elections, he said there is a need for stable strong governance, so, the New Democracy party is aiming for a self-sufficient government.