Advertisements: How much Greeks pay attention to them and what they expect

A significant portion of the public – especially the elderly – feel that ads do not represent their true lifestyle, according to research by Focus Bari
Advertisements: How much Greeks pay attention to them and what they expect | tovima.gr

The audience is so diverse that the data that indicate they are paying attention to the ads in the different Media are relatively limited. This is one of the main findings of the ongoing, nationwide survey Profiles of Focus Bari | YouGov.

Of particular interest are the views of Greeks on advertising at the present time: with the abundance of messages constantly increasing, with the combination of traditional and new Media, but also with the rising “personalized” advertising, consumers express their opinion about advertising in the years 2022.

Κρίστιαν Σμιτ: «Οι εθνικισμοί εμποδίζουν τη συναίνεση για το μέλλον»

According to the findings, television – despite being the main medium – does not seem to have such a good image in terms of advertising. As for personalized ads, the public is “divided” into those who accept them, but also those who avoid them or even fear them.

At the same time, it seems that the values ​​promoted by a brand, as well as its involvement in important political and / or social issues affect either positively or negatively the willingness of consumers to buy it.

Finally, the proportion of people — especially older ones — who feel that the ads do not represent their true lifestyle and want more “ordinary, everyday people” in the ads so that they can identify is important.

Φρανσουά Εσμπούρ: «Η Γερμανία πρέπει να αναλάβει τις ευθύνες των λαθών της»
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
100 Χρονια
Must Read
  • Τουρκία: Το φονικό της όπλο που αλλάζει τις ισορροπίες – Πώς κατάφερε να επεκτείνει τη γεωπολιτική επιρροή της
  • Πώς θα ήταν σήμερα αν δεν είχαν «φύγει» τόσο νωρίς;
  • Πώς η Τουρκία εκμεταλλεύεται την ομίχλη του πολέμου
  • Ασφαλιστικές εισφορές: Ποιοι θα δουν μείωση [πίνακες]
  • Κτήμα Ευάμπελος Γη: Ενα οινικό ταξίδι 22 χρόνων που οδηγεί σε αλλεπάλληλες βραβεύσεις διεθνώς
  • Advertisements: How much Greeks pay attention to them and what they expect
    • International
    100 Χρονια
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk