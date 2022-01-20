Magiorkinis: Many questions remain about the Omicron 2 sub-variant of COVID-19

Magiorkinis said that the rate of transmission of the sub-variant is still unknown, as there is no data from other countries. He said there has been no confirmed case of the sub-variant in Greece as yet.
Magiorkinis: Many questions remain about the Omicron 2 sub-variant of COVID-19 | tovima.gr

Athens University Medical School Professor of Hygiene and Epidemiology Gkikas Magorkinis, a prominent member and spokesman for the National Committee on COVID-19, touched on the emergence of the Omicron 2 sub-variant of COVID-19 at today’s weekly press briefing.

Magiorkinis said that since early December it has been observed that the COVID-19 Omicron variant has two branches. One of them has been referred to as a stealth mutation as it has a mutation that is not detectable by classical diagnostic methods.

Οικονομία Στην τελική ευθεία τα προαπαιτούμενα για να τρέξει το Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης

The sub-variant appears to have spread from Norway to other countries.

Magiorkinis said that the rate of transmission of the sub-variant is still unknown, as there is no data from other countries.

He said there has been no confirmed case of the sub-variant in Greece as yet.

“The characteristics of the sub-variant are not yet clear, and we do not have data indicating that it is more transmissible or that it is linked to heavier illness,” he said.

Γνώμες Όταν οι «Ριπές» έφθασαν στο σπίτι τους
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
  • ΣΥΡΙΖΑ – Εύθραυστες ισορροπίες με την «επιτροπή σοφών»
  • Αδειες λόγω κοροναϊού – Τι ισχύει για τους εργαζόμενους σε δημόσιο και ιδιωτικό τομέα
  • Patriotic Millionaires – Οι μεγιστάνες που ζητούν να πληρώσουν φόρους
  • Ο Πούτιν τα κατάφερε! – Διχασμένη (πάλι) η Δύση για την Ουκρανία
  • ΗΠΑ – Νέο άλμα στις αιτήσεις για επιδόματα ανεργίας λόγω της Όμικρον
  • Άγιο Όρος – 40 θάνατοι μοναχών από κορωνοϊό – Εισαγγελική έρευνα
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    • Courchevel – Παρίσι – Ντουμπάι Παρά τα προβλήματα που αντιμετωπίζει η Γαλλία με περισσότερα από 300.000 κρούσματα ημερησίως, σκέφτεται να «κατηφορίσει» από την Courchevel... ΣΙΒΥΛΛΑ |
    Helios Kiosk