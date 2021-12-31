Mitsotakis on vaccinations – With science as an ally we fight the pandemic and misinformation

The Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis “uploaded” on the internet a video of the vaccination campaign of the Ministry of Health, in which an elderly man appears wondering about the necessity of the vaccination and asks for someone to explain it clearly.

Then, the professor of Pulmonology at Athens University and president of the Hellenic Pulmonary Society, Stylianos Loukidis, appears and states that 9 out of 10 covid deaths concern our fellow citizens over 60 years of age and that the vaccine reduces the risk of intubation and death by up to 20 times.

The prime minister, in his post, writes the following message: “7 out of 10 Greeks have received at least the first dose of the vaccine. While our fellow citizens over 60 years old set up more than 170,000 new appointments in the last month.

The effort continues. “With science as an ally, we are fighting the pandemic and misinformation!”