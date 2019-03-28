Η ιστορική ομιλία του Ξ. Ζολώτα στα αγγλικά με ελληνικές λέξεις

Πριν από μερικές ημέρες, και συγκεκριμένα στις 26 Μαρτίου, ήταν η επέτειος από τη γέννηση ενός σπουδαίου Ελληνα, κι ενός σπουδαιότερου οικονομολόγου, του Ξενοφώντα Ζολώτα. Από πολλούς πλέον έχει γίνει παραδεκτό ότι επρόκειτο για μια από τις σημαντικότερες προσωπικότητες του προηγούμενου αιώνα.

Ο Ξενοφών ήταν άριστος μαθητής και αποφοίτησε από τη σχολή Νομικής του Πανεπιστημίου Αθηνών. Στη συνέχεια σπούδασε Οικονομικά στην Εμπορική Σχολή της Λειψίας και πολιτικές επιστήμες στο Πανεπιστήμιο των Παρισίων. Ήδη από την ηλικία των 24 χρονών είχε καταλάβει την πρώτη του έδρα στο οικονομικό δίκαιο του Πανεπιστημίου της Θεσσαλονίκης και σύντομα ανέλαβε καίριες θέσεις στην οικονομία.

Επί σειρά ετών διοικητής της Τράπεζας της Ελλάδος, έγινε ο πρωθυπουργός που προσπάθησε να γεφυρώσει το πολιτικό χάσμα το 1989 στην οικουμενική κυβέρνηση.

Πέραν των οικονομικών γνώσεών του, ωστόσο, ο Ζολώτας ήταν ένας πολύ μορφωμένος άνθρωπος με λατρεία για την ελληνική γλώσσα. Ιστορική θα μείνει η ομιλία που είχε κάνει στις 26 Σεπτεμβρίου 1957 αλλά και στις 2 Οκτωβρίου 1959 στην Ουάσιγκτον. Το ιδιαίτερο στοιχείο ήταν ότι χρησιμοποίησε σε όλη του την ομιλία λέξεις που είχαν ελληνική προέλευση και χρησιμοποιούνται στα αγγλικά.

Το κοινό που παρακολουθούσε τη συνεδρίαση του ΔΝΤ έμεινε άναυδο και ο λόγος του Ζολώτα έμεινε ιστορικός με τον ίδιο και τη σύζυγό του να γίνονται πρωτοσέλιδο στους NYT και «Washington Post».

Η ομιλία ήταν:

Kyrie, I eulogize the archons of the Panethnic Numismatic Thesaurus and the Ecumenical Trapeza for the orthodoxy of their axioms, methods and policies, although there is an episode of cacophony of the Trapeza with Hellas.

With enthusiasm we dialogue and synagonize at the synods of our didymous Organizations in which polymorphous economic ideas and dogmas are analyzed and synthesized. Our critical problems such as the numismatic plethora generate some agony and melancholy.

This phenomenon is characteristic of our epoch. But, to my thesis, we have the dynamism to program therapeutic practices as a prophylaxis from chaos and catastrophe. In parallel, a panethnic unhypocritical economic synergy and harmonization in a democratic climate is basic. I apologize for my eccentric monologue. I emphasize my eucharistia to you Kyrie, to the eugenic and generous American Ethnos and to the organizers and protagonists of this Amphictyony and the gastronomic symposia. Η δεύτερη ομιλία στις 2 Οκτωβρίου 1959: Kyrie, It is Zeus’ anathema on our epoch for the dynamism of our economies and the heresy of our economic methods and policies that we should agonise between the Scylla of numismatic plethora and the Charybdis of economic anaemia. It is not my idiosyncrasy to be ironic or sarcastic but my diagnosis would be that politicians are rather cryptoplethorists. Although they emphatically stigmatize numismatic plethora, energize it through their tactics and practices.

Our policies have to be based more on economic and less on political criteria.Our gnomon has to be a metron between political, strategic and philanthropic scopes. Political magic has always been antieconomic. In an epoch characterised by monopolies, oligopolies, menopsonies, monopolistic antagonism and polymorphous inelasticities, our policies have to be more orthological. But this should not be metamorphosed into plethorophobia which is endemic among academic economists. Numismatic symmetry should not antagonize economic acme. A greater harmonization between the practices of the economic and numismatic archons is basic.

Parallel to this, we have to synchronize and harmonize more and more our economic and numismatic policies panethnically.

These scopes are more practical now, when the prognostics of the political and economic barometer are halcyonic. The history of our didymous organisations in this sphere has been didactic and their gnostic practices will always be a tonic to the polyonymous and idiomorphous ethnical economics.

The genesis of the programmed organisations will dynamize these policies. I sympathise, therefore, with the aposties and the hierarchy of our organisations in their zeal to programme orthodox economic and numismatic policies, although I have some logomachy with them. I apologize for having tyrannized you with my hellenic phraseology. In my epilogue, I emphasize my eulogy to the philoxenous autochthons of this cosmopolitan metropolis and my encomium to you, Kyrie, and the stenographers.