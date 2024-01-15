Συναγερμός στο Τελ Αβίβ. Αυτοκίνητο έπεσε πάνω σε πλήθος, ενώ σημειώθηκε και επίθεση με μαχαίρι.

Οι πρώτες πληροφορίες κάνουν λόγο για μεγάλο αριθμό τραυματιών.

⭕ In a breaking incident in Tel Aviv, at least 19 settlers were wounded in a potential resistance run-over and stabbing operation in Ra’anana. Four are in serious condition, and early reports suggest one person is dead.

Further details are still emerging. pic.twitter.com/t1bnus4Rqm

