Συναγερμός στο Τελ Αβίβ. Αυτοκίνητο έπεσε πάνω σε πλήθος, ενώ σημειώθηκε και επίθεση με μαχαίρι.

Οι πρώτες πληροφορίες κάνουν λόγο για μεγάλο αριθμό τραυματιών.