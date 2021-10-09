New deterioration of the weather on Sunday – Strong storms and hail

The areas that will be affected by Sunday’s storms include the prefecture of Attica and the city of Athens
New deterioration of the weather on Sunday – Strong storms and hail | tovima.gr

The weather will show a new deterioration on Sunday with Attica being one of the areas that will be most affected.

According to the forecast data of the National Observatory of Athens / meteo.gr, unstable weather will prevail on Saturday, October 9, 2021 with rains and sporadic thunderstorms occurring in several parts of the country. The most significant rainfall of the day is estimated to occur in the Ionian Islands, Western Sterea, Northwestern Peloponnese, Eastern Thessaly and Evia.

Τι ψάχνει το γεωτρύπανο στη διασταύρωση Σίνα και Βησσαρίωνος

The forecast map below shows the estimated cumulative precipitation heights (rain / storms) until Saturday evening.

According to the available data, the weather is expected to worsen on Sunday 10/10, with locally strong thunderstorms that in some cases will be accompanied by increased electrical activity and hail. The areas that will be affected by Sunday’s storms include the prefecture of Attica and the city of Athens.

Έρχεται μεγαλύτερη αμερικανική δύναμη στην Αλεξανδρούπολη
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
  • Πώς κερδίζει η ναυτιλία από τον «εμπορικό πόλεμο»
  • Κλειστό σχεδόν έναν χρόνο το Κτηματολόγιο - Στον «αέρα» χιλιάδες κτηματολογικές πράξεις
  • Ο Έλληνας της RWE και η κληρονομιά της οικογένειάς του, ο Μητσοτάκης και οι ευθύνες των κοινωνικών εταίρων, οι startups και η τεχνογνωσία του egg
  • Πληθωρισμός – «Φωτιά» στο καλάθι του καταναλωτή – Οι τιμές στα βασικά προϊόντα
  • Γεωργία – Στους 5 οι νεκροί από την κατάρρευση κτιρίου
  • ΥΠΟΙΚ- Στη Βουλή η τροπολογία για τους πληττόμενους από την πανδημία
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk