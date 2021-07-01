Greek govt: Travel to isles with ‘vax certificate’, previous exposure to Covid-19 or recent negative tests

The islands of Salamina, Evia and Lefkada, which are easily reachable by bridge or short ferry ride, are excluded.
The Greek government on Thursday announced another round of “perks” for Covid-19 vaccinated individuals, once again attempting to walk a “fine line” between trying to boost vaccination rates and ensure an unhindered tourism season, on the one hand, while maintaining the constitutional mandate of equality for all.

A relevant deputy civil defense minister said travel to the islands for vaccinated individuals – and those that have contracted the virus previously – will be conducted with the showing of a “vax certificate”. PCR and rapid tests conducted shortly before travel will also be accepted.

The islands of Salamina, Evia and Lefkada, which are easily reachable by bridge or short ferry ride, are excluded.

A negative self-test for the 12 to 17 age group will be required, with not restriction on minors under the age of 12.

