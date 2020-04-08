Έντυπη Έκδοση
  • Αναζήτηση

Staikouras optimistic on eurozone compromise pandemic package

‘There are still differences, which it is estimated will be bridged by tomorrow,’ the finance minister said.
Staikouras optimistic on eurozone compromise pandemic package | tovima.gr

There are still differences between the eurozone member-states, despite significant progress, but they are expected to be bridged by Thursday, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Wednesday to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

The Minister’s statement reads as follows:

Κοροναϊός : Επεκτείνεται η μείωση ενοικίου 40% - ποιούς αφορά

«The Eurogroup meeting did not reach an agreement, despite significant progress on a more ambitious package of measures to address the health crisis and the subsequent recovery of the economy. There are still differences, which it is estimated will be bridged by tomorrow.»

Σήμα κινδύνου εκπέμπει ο κατασκευαστικός κλάδος λόγω κορωνοϊού
Δείτε επίσης
  • Πώς διαβάζουν τα σενάρια πρόωρων εκλογών στο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ και το ΚΙΝΑΛ
  • Κορωνοϊός : Αποκαλυπτικά στοιχεία για την Ελλάδα
  • Μένουμε σπίτι: Δέκα υγιεινές και πανεύκολες ιδέες για να τρώμε το βράδυ χωρίς να παχαίνουμε
  • Μένουμε σπίτι: Έξι τρόποι να περάσoυμε δημιουργικά τον χρόνο μας
  • Η οικονομία στην… εντατική πριν από τον κορωνοϊό
  • Βρετανία: Πού μπορεί να φτάσει ο αριθμός των νεκρών – Τι δείχνει νέο μαθηματικό μοντέλο
    • International
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk