Staikouras optimistic on eurozone compromise pandemic package

There are still differences between the eurozone member-states, despite significant progress, but they are expected to be bridged by Thursday, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Wednesday to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

The Minister’s statement reads as follows:

«The Eurogroup meeting did not reach an agreement, despite significant progress on a more ambitious package of measures to address the health crisis and the subsequent recovery of the economy. There are still differences, which it is estimated will be bridged by tomorrow.»