Staikouras optimistic on eurozone compromise pandemic package
‘There are still differences, which it is estimated will be bridged by tomorrow,’ the finance minister said.
There are still differences between the eurozone member-states, despite significant progress, but they are expected to be bridged by Thursday, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Wednesday to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.
The Minister’s statement reads as follows:
«The Eurogroup meeting did not reach an agreement, despite significant progress on a more ambitious package of measures to address the health crisis and the subsequent recovery of the economy. There are still differences, which it is estimated will be bridged by tomorrow.»