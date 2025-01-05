Φόρο τιμής στον Κώστα Σημίτη αποτίουν αρκετά διεθνή Μέσα Μαζικής Ενημέρωσης, αναφερόμενα στον «εκσυγχρονιστή» πρώην πρωθυπουργό που πέθανε σήμερα 5 Ιανουαρίου.

Γνωστά Μέσα όπως το Bloomberg, το Rai Radio, το AFP, το Reuters, η DW της Τουρκίας μιλούν για την πολιτική σταδιοδρομία του πρώην πρωθυπουργού, επισημαίνοντας την συνεισφορά του στην υιοθέτηση του ευρώ στην Ελλάδα το 2001.