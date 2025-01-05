Φόρο τιμής στον Κώστα Σημίτη αποτίουν αρκετά διεθνή Μέσα Μαζικής Ενημέρωσης, αναφερόμενα στον «εκσυγχρονιστή» πρώην πρωθυπουργό που πέθανε σήμερα 5 Ιανουαρίου.

Γνωστά Μέσα όπως το Bloomberg, το Rai Radio, το AFP, το Reuters, η DW της Τουρκίας μιλούν για την πολιτική σταδιοδρομία του πρώην πρωθυπουργού, επισημαίνοντας την συνεισφορά του στην υιοθέτηση του ευρώ στην Ελλάδα το 2001.

Former Greek prime minister Costas Simitis, deemed the «moderniser» in the country’s political arena, died Sunday at the age of 88.

The government announced four days of mourning for Simitis, who had not been facing a particular health problem.

