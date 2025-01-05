Φόρο τιμής στον Κώστα Σημίτη αποτίουν αρκετά διεθνή Μέσα Μαζικής Ενημέρωσης, αναφερόμενα στον «εκσυγχρονιστή» πρώην πρωθυπουργό που πέθανε σήμερα 5 Ιανουαρίου.
Γνωστά Μέσα όπως το Bloomberg, το Rai Radio, το AFP, το Reuters, η DW της Τουρκίας μιλούν για την πολιτική σταδιοδρομία του πρώην πρωθυπουργού, επισημαίνοντας την συνεισφορά του στην υιοθέτηση του ευρώ στην Ελλάδα το 2001.
Former Greek Prime Minister Simitis dies aged 88
— Reuters World
Former Greek prime minister Costas Simitis, deemed the «moderniser» in the country's political arena, died Sunday at the age of 88.
The government announced four days of mourning for Simitis, who had not been facing a particular health problem.
— AFP News Agency
— AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 5, 2025
🔵#Grecia Morto l'ex primo ministro Costas Simitis. In carica dal 1996 al 2004, è stato tra i fondatori nel 1974 di Pasok (Movimento socialista panellenico). Figura decisiva per l'adozione dell'euro in Grecia nel 2001, aveva 88 anni
— Rai Radio1
Costas Simitis, ancien premier ministre grec et cofondateur du Pasok, est mort
— Le Monde
Costas Simitis, the former prime minister of Greece who brought the country into the euro, has died at age 88, state TV reported.
— Bloomberg
L'ancien Premier ministre grec Costas Simitis est mort
➡️ https://t.co/LSEFw4XdEQ pic.twitter.com/BPumurotkJ
— RFI
Yunanistan'ın Türkiye ile savaşın eşiğine geldiği Kardak Krizi dönemini de kapsayan, 1996-2004 yılları arasında Yunanistan Başbakanı olarak görev yapan Kostas Simitis 88 yaşında hayatını kaybetti
— DW Türkçe
🔴 Muere Costas Simitis, ex primer ministro de Grecia y líder socialista, a los 88 años
— EL MUNDO