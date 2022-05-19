Cereals: The increase in prices also makes bread more expensive

Cereal prices are rising, while only in April bread was 5% more expensive, based on data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority. As reported by MEGA tv channel, everything shows that this increase will be neither the last nor the biggest.

The frantic rally in the price of wheat on European and American stock exchanges, in the wake of India’s decision to ban grain exports, shows a bleak outlook for global supplies, threatening even more precisely developed and emerging economies.

“Ρustic” bread at over 2.60 euros

Already in many areas throughout Greece, the price for a kilo of “rustic” type bread has exceeded 2.60 euros, while in the most sophisticated items, e.g. sourdough bread, the price per kilo has reached 3.50 euros. At the same time, pastries, sweets, buns, pies and rolls have become more expensive by more than 10% compared to last year.

Common wheat, used in the production of bread, went from 275 euros to close to 420 euros, bakers note, while electricity bills are increased by 60%.

Although stocks of wheat flour, semolina and other cereals in combination with the stocks of grain maintained by the mills are moving at satisfactory levels over the given period, the course of prices raises concerns as the war in Ukraine continues.

“We had a 100% increase in raw materials and energy. We have the positive that we produce things ourselves and made only a 10% increase in bread. We left the Thessaloniki bun for 50 minutes, as we had last year. We reduced the profit from us to keep our customers “, commented Mr. Dimitris Hatziioannidis, owner of a bakery, speaking to MEGA ψηαννελ.

Reduced purchases

“Customers have reduced their purchases, they get half of what they got,” he added.

Referring to the cost of energy, Mr. Hatziioannidis said that “With electricity we had an increase of around 100%. For the bakeries, the kilowatt hour was cheaper, so the last bill came a little lower than the previous one “.

Rally on raw materials

Εven those who estimated that there would be a de-escalation in view of the new crop, which “traditionally” drops prices, are rethinking it, as pressures increase.

And if bread and flour-based products are a small fraction of the family budget in our country, the continued rise in basic raw materials such as palm oil, oats, corn and milk brings a new wave of precision to all processed and non-food, at a time when the food bill is now 11% higher than last year and the government is putting the brakes on new support measures in addition to those announced for energy bills.

Indicatively, the new prices of bakeries after the revaluations are defined as follows:

“Rustic” bread (450 gr.): From 1 euro to 1.20 €

Yeast bread (500 gr.): From 1.40 euros to 1.50 €

Bread with Zea flour (450 gr.): € 1.70

Thessaloniki roll: € 0.60

Tsoureki (1 kg): From 9 euros to 12 €