EODY: 8,100 newly confirmed COVID-19 infections, 91deaths in 24 hours, 597 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation has announced 8,100 newly confirmed COVID-19 infections (a daily increase of 0.9 percent) and 91 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Of the new infections, ten were detected at points of entry into the country. There have been 894,555 confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic (50.6 percent men).

Based on data from the last seven days, 93 infections are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 2,355 have been traced to a previously confirmed case.

Deaths, intubated patients

With the 91 deaths (95 percent with an underlying medical condition and/or age 70 or older) in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 death toll in Greece is 17, 517 patients.

There are 595 COVID-19 patients who are intubated (some outside of ICUs for lack of beds), with a median age of 65-years-old. Nearly 81 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 82.4 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 17.6 percent are completely vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,464 COVID-19 patients have been released from hospital ICUs.

Hospital admissions rising

There were 409 hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours (a daily increase of 4.6 percent). Over the last week the average daily number of admissions was 432.

The median age of those with newly confirmed infections is 38, and the median age of those who died is 78-years-old.