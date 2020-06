Φάουτσι: «Συνταγή καταστροφής» η μη τήρηση των συστάσεων για τον κορωνοϊό

VP Mike Pence: ‘We encourage everyone to wear a mask’

Vice President Mike Pence speaks in Texas where coronavirus cases are currently surging: «We encourage everyone to wear a mask in the affected areas. Where you can’t maintain social distancing, wearing a mask is just a good idea.»

