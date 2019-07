Μέγκαν Μάρκλ : Ποιου έλληνα σχεδιαστή κόσμημα φόρεσε στο κόκκινο χαλί

View this post on Instagram

Beyonce tells Meghan ‘we love you guys’ at Lion King premier 🦁 British royalty and American royalty graced the red carpet at the European premier of The Lion King. Although it is believed to be the first time the two couples have met, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Beyonce and Jay-Z greeted each other affectionately. As Meghan chatted with Beyonce and Jay-Z, the rapper could be heard saying “congrats”, while his wife called Prince Archie “beautiful”. #Royals #TheLionKing #LionKing #Beyonce #JayZ #MeghanMarkle #PrinceHarry #Film #Cinema