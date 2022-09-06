Earthquake in Boeotia registers 3.9 Richter – Felt in Athens

An earthquake occurred a while ago, which was also felt in Attica.

According to the first information from the Geodynamic Institute, it was 3.9 degrees on the Richter scale and the epicenter is located near Thebes.

What worries scientists

It should be noted that last Saturday in the same area, there was another 3.9 magnitude earthquake with a focal depth of only 5km, which worries scientists.

“It is an earthquake in a sensitive area that has started to produce earthquakes for 1.5 years”, “we are monitoring the evolution of the phenomenon. Thebes is a peculiar region that has troubled us in the past”, said the president of earthquake planning authority-OASP, Efthymios Lekkas speaking to SKAI 100.3 radio.



Earthquake in Kalamata as well

A weak seismic tremor of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale, according to the automatic preliminary solution of the European-Mediterranean Seismological Institute (EMSC), was also noted in the early hours of Tuesday, at 05:44, in the central Peloponnese.

The focal depth of the tremor is estimated at 1 km.

The exact epicenter of the tremor is located 18 km east of Tripoli.