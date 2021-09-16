Weather – High temperatures throughout Greece

According to the forecast of meteo.gr, winds will blow from the north in the southern parts of the Aegean with intensities up to 6 Beaufort and from various directions in the other parts.
A slight further rise in temperature, locally increased clouds and a small chance of local rains and thunderstorms in the southern mountains are expected today, Thursday.

More specifically, locally increased clouds are expected with a chance for local rains and thunderstorms in the mountains of the Peloponnese.

The temperature will range, in Western Macedonia from 10 to 30 degrees, in the rest of Northern Greece from 11 to 34, in Epirus from 11 to 30 degrees, in Thessaly from 12 to 33, in the rest of the mainland from 11 to 32, in the Ionian Islands from 15 to 31 degrees in the island parts of the Aegean and in Crete from 9 to 29-31 while in the islands of the Eastern Aegean and the Dodecanese the maximum will reach 30 degrees Celsius.

The winds in the southern Aegean will blow from northwest directions with intensities up to 6 beauforts, in the Ionian northwest with intensities up to 4 beauforts and in the other parts from different directions up to 2-3 beauforts.

Attica

A few clouds are expected in Attica. The winds will blow from different directions with intensities up to 2-3 Beaufort.

The temperature will range from 12 to 32 degrees.

Thessaloniki

A few clouds are expected in Thessaloniki. The winds will blow from different directions with intensities up to 2-3 Beaufort.

The temperature in the city of Thessaloniki will range from 15 to 31 degrees.

