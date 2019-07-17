Tasoulas to be elected Parliament Speaker with broad ND, SYRIZA backing

Veteran New Democracy MP (representing the district of Ioannina) Konstantinos Tasoulas is expected to be elected Parliament Speaker tomorrow after being picked by PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis and backed by main opposition SYRIZA.

Tasoulas was a protégé of the late Evangelos Averoff (whose private secretary he was from 1981-1989), a broadly respected patrician in the ranks of Greek conservatism who was a close associate of the late PM and President Constantine Karamanlis at least since the 1950’s.

Tasoulas has been elected MP in seven general elections before this month’s: 2000, 2004, 2007, 2009, 2012 (twice), and in 2015.

A lawyer by training, Tasoulas served as Culture and Athletics Minister in the New Democracy government of Antonis Samaras.

Previously Tasoulas was active in politics in the posh northern Athens suburb of Kifisia, serving as mayor from 1994 to 1998.

Previously, he had served as special advisor at the then ministry of economy, commerce, and agriculture (1989-1990) and later as president of the Organisation for the Promotion of exports (OPE, 1990-1993).

Six-party legislature

The 300-member legislature was sworn in this morning and Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece administered the religious oath for those that chose it.

Six parties passed the three percent threshold to enter Parliament and the distribution of seats is as follows: New Democracy (158 seats, including the 50-seat bonus that goes to the top party), SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance (86 seats), Movement for Change (22 seats), KKE Greek Communist Party (15 seats), Elliniki Lysi (10 seats), and MeRa 25 (Varroufakis, nine seats).

