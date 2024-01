FILE PHOTO: Houthi military helicopter flies over the Galaxy Leader cargo ship in the Red Sea in this photo released November 20, 2023. Houthi Military Media/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY/File Photo (File: 2023-12-18T122214Z_934804761_RC25H4AYQHMU_RTRMADP_5_ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-SHIPPING-SUPPLYCHAINS.JPG ) διο