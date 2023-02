Πακιστάν: Ένοπλη εισβολή στο αρχηγείο της αστυνομίας

epa04260817 Pakistani Police stands guard at a road side check point in Peshawar, the provincial capital of militancy-hit Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, 16 June 2014. Security has been intensified across the country as Pakistani army launched an offensive in the Taliban stronghold of North Waziristan which came after years of international pressure to move against militants in the tribal district on the Afghan border. The operation was announced the same day that Pakistan carried out airstrikes that security officials said killed 80 militants, including an Uzbek militant commander accused of orchestrating an attack on the country's busiest airport a week earlier. EPA/ARSHAD ARBAB