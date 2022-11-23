Dev. Min. says all Greek supermarket chains have reduced prices

Of 816 products, 60 show an increase in prices and 167 a decrease, while the prices of 589 remain unchanged in the household basket this week. This is what the Minister of Development Adonis Georgiadis says in his post on Twitter.

In particular, the minister states: “Black Friday this week and apparently it started with the new prices in the “Household Basket”. The first evaluation of the new prices shows that out of 816 products, 60 have increased and 167 have decreased, while 589 remain the same. Most importantly, ALL chains have a discount.”

Black Friday this week and apparently it started with the new prices in the “Household Basket“. The first evaluation of the new prices shows that out of 816 products, 60 have increased and 167 have decreased, while 589 remain the same. Most importantly ALL chains have reductions.”