Dev. Min. says all Greek supermarket chains have reduced prices
Minister of Development tweets on supermarket prices
Of 816 products, 60 show an increase in prices and 167 a decrease, while the prices of 589 remain unchanged in the household basket this week. This is what the Minister of Development Adonis Georgiadis says in his post on Twitter.
In particular, the minister states: “Black Friday this week and apparently it started with the new prices in the “Household Basket”. The first evaluation of the new prices shows that out of 816 products, 60 have increased and 167 have decreased, while 589 remain the same. Most importantly, ALL chains have a discount.”
Black Friday this week and apparently it started with the new prices in the “Household Basket“. The first evaluation of the new prices shows that out of 816 products, 60 have increased and 167 have decreased, while 589 remain the same. Most importantly ALL chains have reductions.”
Black Friday αυτή την εβδομάδα και από ότι φαίνεται ξεκίνησε με τις νέες τιμές στο «Καλάθι του Νοικοκυριού». Η πρώτη αποτίμηση των νέων τιμών δείχνει ότι από τα 816 προιόντα 60 έχουν αύξηση και 167 μείωση ενώ 589 παραμένουν τα ίδια. Το σημαντικότερο ΟΛΕΣ οι αλυσίδες έχουν μείωση pic.twitter.com/OK7Eun5JxF
— Άδωνις Γεωργιάδης (@AdonisGeorgiadi) November 23, 2022