New Zealand press praises Tinos and Milos

Tinos and Milos were presented in the Antipodes featured in an article of the daily newspaper NZ HERALD published in Auckland, New Zealand.

Milos is enchanting with a plethora of places to explore. “Along with these ample helpings of history, Milos has a plethora of places to explore. You can take your pick from its more than 70 beaches, painted in multicoloured varieties of sand and stone. The most photographed is surely Sarakiniko, its curvaceous white cliffs resembling a haphazardly constructed pavlova. ” Peter Dragicevich, the article’s author writes characteristically.

Tinos is characterized as timeless. “However, the real appeal of Tinos lies in its mountainous interior. The island is known for its marble, which generations of artisans have shaped into sculptures, churches and the facades of public buildings. The highlight is Pyrgos, one of the most visually arresting towns in the Cyclades, where narrow marbled lanes radiate out from a cafe-lined square.