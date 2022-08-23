Covid-19 Greece: 55,769 infections in third week of Aug.; 258 deaths

Public health authorities in Greece on Tuesday confirmed 55,769 new Covid-19 infections in the country for the third week of August 2022.

This is equivalent to 5,346 infections per one million people during the specific week (weekly change: -25 percent), with 22 percent of the weekly new infections being reinfections.

All confirmed cases since the pandemic began total 4,712,025 in Greece.

Additionally, another 258 deaths from Covid-19 were reported in the same week, or 25 fatalities per one million people (weekly change: -11 percent), bringing the total number of victims since the pandemic began to 32,335.

Of the victims, 95.9 percent had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above.

A total of 132 Covid-19 patients were intubated on Aug. 21. The median age for this group is 70 years and 95.5 percent suffer from an underlying condition and/or is aged 70 or over.