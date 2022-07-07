Greek E-gov minister announces new ‘wallet-type’ app for holder’s police ID, driver’s license

The government on Wednesday announced another pioneering – by modern Greek standards – online service linking citizens with the country’s cavernous and often creaky public administration, namely, a “wallet-type” application for smartphones that will include a holder’s digital police ID and driver’s license.

The new application, aimed to replace booklet-type driver’s licenses and laminated ID cards, was announced by Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis, who spoke at the 26th Annual Economist Government Roundtable, which is being held this week at a southeast Athens resort.

He also unveiled a new online service, called “Mitos”, which will record all government procedures, “so that citizens will know in advance where to seek a service, which supporting documents they’ll need to provide, and which steps must be followed,” as he said.