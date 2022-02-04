EODY: 88 COVID-19 deaths, over 18,000 infections in last 24 hours, 564 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation today announced 88 COVID-19 deaths and 18, 640 newly confirmed infections (68 detected at points of entry into the country) in the last 24 hours.

With the newly recorded deaths, 23,927 people have died of COVID-19 in Greece since the start of the pandemic, 95 percent with an underlying medical condition and/or age 70 and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2.02mn infections have been confirmed in Greece (49.8 percent men), a daily increase of 0.9 percentage points.

Of infections confirmed over the last seven days, 402 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while, 2,678 have been traced to a previously confirmed case.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 564 intubated COVID-19 patients (61 percent men), with a median age of 66-years-old, and 83.9 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 77.8 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 22 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,079 COVID patients have been released from ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, 496 COVID patients have been admitted to hospital (a daily decrease of 9.32 percent). For the last seven days, the average number of daily admissions is 476 patients.

The average age of individuals with newly confirmed infections is 35-years-old, while the average age of those who died was 78-years-old.