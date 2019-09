Ellie Goulding : Φωτογραφίες ενός παραμυθένιου γάμου

View this post on Instagram

@elliegoulding and @casparjopling are officially Mr. And Mrs. after they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in York , yesterday, at the York Minster Cathedral. @elliegoulding wore a @chloe wedding dress that took more than 640 hours to be made. #elliegoulding #casparjopling #wedding #chloe #weddingdress #fashion #style #verdict