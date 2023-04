Next week junior doctors in England will take part in a 96-hour walkout to fight for #PayRestoration.

If you have concerns around any issues that may impact your ability to take part in these #JuniorDoctorsStrike please take a look at our guidance here: https://t.co/R8xoAeTxSH pic.twitter.com/KTIENKmyTl

— Junior Doctors (@BMA_JuniorDocs) April 6, 2023