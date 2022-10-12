Greek PM to receive members of high-level Japanese business/industrial delegation on Thur.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday morning will meet with representatives of major Japanese companies visiting the country, part of a delegation of Japan’s Keidanren, the country’s pre-eminent business federation.

The last time such a high-profile Japanese business delegation arrived in Greece for meetings was 17 years ago.

According to its billing, Keidanren is comprised of 1,601 members, namely, 1,281 companies, 129 industrial associations and 47 regional economic organizations.

Afterwards, Mitsotakis will receive Cyprus presidential candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis.

Both meetings will take place at the premier’s Maximos Mansion office.