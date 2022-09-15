Greek unemployment at 12.4% in Q2

According to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) data, the number of employed persons amounted to 4,167,239 people, showing an increase of 3.0%, compared to the previous quarter and an increase of 6.4%, compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The unemployed ones

The number of unemployed persons amounted to 591,573, recording a decrease of 8.6% compared to the previous quarter and a decrease of 19.2%, compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Persons not in the labour force, or “persons outside the labour force”, i.e. persons neither working nor looking for work, amounted to 4,293,133.

In particular, persons outside the labour force under the age of 75 amounted to 3,083,769. Their share decreased by 2.3% compared to the previous quarter and by 4.3% compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year.