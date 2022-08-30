Greek PM Mitsotakis receives Tony Blair in Athens
The two touched on global and regional developments, as well as the situation following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis received former British prime minister Tony Blair at his Maximos Mansion office in Athens on Tuesday.
According to reports, the two touched on global and regional developments, as well as the situation following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
