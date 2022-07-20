Fire in Penteli: 84-year-old man ends life after home engulfed
According to information, the elderly man ended his life as his house in Anthousa burned down for the third time.
An 84-year-old man decided to end his life after seeing his house destroyed by the fire in Penteli.
According to information, the body of the unfortunate man was found in the morning by the police forces who were in the area, while an EKAV ambulance is also at the scene to retrieve his body.
According to neighbors and relatives of the elderly man, his house had burned down twice before.
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από