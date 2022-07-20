Fire in Penteli: 84-year-old man ends life after home engulfed

According to information, the elderly man ended his life as his house in Anthousa burned down for the third time.
Fire in Penteli: 84-year-old man ends life after home engulfed | tovima.gr

An 84-year-old man decided to end his life after seeing his house destroyed by the fire in Penteli.

According to information, the body of the unfortunate man was found in the morning by the police forces who were in the area, while an EKAV ambulance is also at the scene to retrieve his body.

According to neighbors and relatives of the elderly man, his house had burned down twice before.

Fire in Penteli: Stormy winds are a nightmare making firefighting from the air a gamble
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
Must Read
  • Ακίνητα: Γολγοθάς για τις μεταβιβάσεις
  • SOS από Λέκκα για τη φωτιά στην Πεντέλη: Eχουν δημιουργηθεί εκατοντάδες μικροεστίες
  • Το… ξύλο στην κυβέρνηση, τα νέα μέτρα ανακούφισης, οι φόβοι για τον τουρισμό και το φρένο στα στεγαστικά
  • Ελληνικά αεροδρόμια: Θα αποφευχθεί το τσουνάμι καθυστερήσεων;
  • Πάτρα: Η Ρούλα Πισπιρίγκου ζήτησε και έλαβε προθεσμία μέχρι την Δευτέρα για να απολογηθεί
  • Fire in Penteli: 84-year-old man ends life after home engulfed
    • vimatodotis-label

    Όταν οι φλόγες έφτασαν σε σπίτια στο Ντράφι

    International