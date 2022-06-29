Development Ministry orders inquiry for the registration of Turkaegean as a trademark

The inquiry is seeking to attribute responsibilires
Development Ministry orders inquiry for the registration of Turkaegean as a trademark | tovima.gr

The Ministry of Development is launching an administrative inquiry under oath for the registration of the “Turkaegean” trademark.

In particular, following an order from the Minister of Development and Investment Adonis Georgiadis, the Secretary General of Trade and Consumer Protection Sotiris Anagnostopoulos ordered a Administrative Inquiry Under Oath to investigate and establish disciplinary offenses concerning the registration of the “Turkaegean” trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) as well as with other national and international Intellectual Property Offices.

The Administrative Inquiry Under Oath is ordered because there has never been any information about this case sent to the Office or the political leadership of the Ministry from the competent officials who served with the National Trademark Office or who were seconded to the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIP), in order to take timely and appropriate political, diplomatic and official action.

Heraklion: The new airport at Kastelli set to fly at the end of 2025
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Must Read
  • Σύνοδος ΝΑΤΟ: Τα επόμενα βήματα του απρόβλεπτου Ερντογάν
  • Θεσσαλονίκη: Καταδικάστηκε ο οδηγός που κατέβασε από λεωφορείο τον 11χρονο επειδή δε φορούσε μάσκα
  • Κυβερνοασφάλεια: Αυτά είναι τα phishing emails που παραπλανούν τους εργαζομένους
  • Κλιματικά ουδέτερα αυτοκίνητα μέχρι το 2035 στην Ευρώπη
  • Ερντογάν: Κουβέντα για την Ελλάδα στην ομιλία του στο ΝΑΤΟ
  • Πανελλαδικές 2022: Να μην εργαλειοποιούνται τα Μαθηματικά, αποτυχία της θεματοδοσίας στις πανελλαδικές
    • vimatodotis-label

    Ο Άγνωστος Χ στην εξίσωση των εκλογών

    International
    100 Χρονια
    vimatodotis-label

    Ο Άγνωστος Χ στην εξίσωση των εκλογών

    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk