Development Ministry orders inquiry for the registration of Turkaegean as a trademark

The Ministry of Development is launching an administrative inquiry under oath for the registration of the “Turkaegean” trademark.

In particular, following an order from the Minister of Development and Investment Adonis Georgiadis, the Secretary General of Trade and Consumer Protection Sotiris Anagnostopoulos ordered a Administrative Inquiry Under Oath to investigate and establish disciplinary offenses concerning the registration of the “Turkaegean” trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) as well as with other national and international Intellectual Property Offices.

The Administrative Inquiry Under Oath is ordered because there has never been any information about this case sent to the Office or the political leadership of the Ministry from the competent officials who served with the National Trademark Office or who were seconded to the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIP), in order to take timely and appropriate political, diplomatic and official action.