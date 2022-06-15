Unemployment falls to 12.5% in April

Unemployment stood at 12.5% ​​in April compared to 17.2% in April 2021 and the upwards revised div of 12.6% in March 2022.

According to Hellenic Statistical Authority ELSTAT data, employed persons amounted to 4,123,634 people, recording an increase by 403,552 people compared to April 2021 (+ 10.8%) and a decrease of 41,072 people compared to March 2022 (-1, 0%).

See the report in detail

The unemployed amounted to 587,595 people, a decrease of 182,482 people compared to April 2021 (-23.7%) and 11,707 people compared to March 2022 (-2.0%).

The number of people under 75 who are not included in the workforce, or “people out of the workforce”, ie people who are not working or looking for work, amounted to 3,125,509, a decrease of 256,988 people compared to April 2021 (-7.6%) and an increase of 51,662 people compared to March 2022 (+ 1.7%).