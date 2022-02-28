Greek privatization agency receives binding offer for sub-concession of terminal within Kavala port

The terminal is currently operated by the Kavala Port Authority S.A.
Greece’s privatization agency, the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), on Monday announced a binding offer by the consortium International Port Investments Kavala for a sub-concession of the right to use, maintain, operate and exploit a multi-purpose terminal within the Philippos II port, located at the northern Greece city of Kavala.
The consortium is comprised of the companies Black Summit Financial Group, EFA Group and GEK Terna.

A review of the binding offer to ensure that terms specified in the request for binding offers are fulfilled will begin immediately. Shortly after, the Fund’s board of directors will unseal the financial offer.

The sub-concession of the Philippos II port includes:

– an existing pier with a paved area of approximately 117,000 sq. m

– an additional plot of unpaved land and reclamation area of approximately 165,000 sq. m,

– a detached mole/breakwater

– commercial activity (general cargo, dry bulk and occasionally container vessels), and,

– certain equipment of the port.

The sub-concession will be in force for a minimum duration of 40 years.

