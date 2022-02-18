EODY: 80 COVID-19 deaths, over 18,000 new infections in the last 24 hours, 470 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation today announced 80 COVID-19 deaths and 25,183 newly confirmed infections (32 detected at points of entry into the country) in the last 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 25,183 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Greece, and 95 percent had an underlying medical condition and/or were age 70 or over.

A total of 2.27mn infections have been recorded in Greece (49.7 percent men), a daily increase of 0.8 percentage points.

Of infections confirmed over the last seven days, 339 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 2,213 have been traced to a previously confirmed case.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 470 intubated COVID-19 patients (62.3 percent men), with a median age of 67-years-old, and 86.2 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 74.3 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 25.7 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 4,193 patients have been released from ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, 372 COVID patients have been admitted to hospital (a daily decline of 0.8 percentage points). For the last seven days, the average daily number of admissions is 374 patients.

The median age of patients with newly confirmed infections is 35-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 79-years-old.