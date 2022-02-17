EODY: 93 COVID-19 deaths, over 19,000 newly confirmed infections, 484 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation today announced 93 COVID-19 deaths and 25,095 infections (45 detected at points of entry into the country), in the last 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 25,095 people have died of COVID-19 in Greece, 95 percent of whom had an underlying medical condition and/or were age 70 or over.

A total of 2.55mn infections have been confirmed in Greece since the start of the pandemic (49.7 percent men), a daily increase of 0.9 percentage points. Of infections recorded over the last seven days, 363 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 2,187 have been traced to a previously confirmed infection.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 484 intubated COVID patients (63 percent men), with a median age of 66-years-old, and 86 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 74.2 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 25.8 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 4,180 COVID-19 patients have been released from ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, 375 COVID patients have been admitted to hospital (a daily decline of 16.29 percentage points). For the last seven days, the average daily number of admissions is 377 patients.

The median age of patients with newly confirmed infections is 35-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 79-years-old.