EODY: 77 COVID-19 deaths, over 21,000 new infections in last 24 hours, 489 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation today announced 77 COVID-19 deaths and 21,412 newly confirmed infections (32 detected at points of entry into the country) over the last 24 hours.

With the newly recorded deaths, 24,917 people have died of COVID-19 in Greece since the start of the pandemic, and 95 percent had an underlying medical condition and/or were age 70 or older.

A total of 2.22mn infections have been recorded in Greece since the start of the pandemic (49.7 percent men), a daily increase of 1.0 percentage points.

Of infections confirmed over the last seven days, 395 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 2,338 have been traced to a previously confirmed case.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 489 intubated COVID-19 patients (62 percent men), with a median age of 66-years-old, and 85.7 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 75.5 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 24.5 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 4, 155 COVID patients have been released from ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, 343 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital (a daily decline of 2.56 percentage points). For the last seven days, the average daily number of hospital admissions is 393 patients.

The median age of individuals with newly confirmed infections is 35-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 79-years-old.