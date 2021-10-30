Greece records highest number of new, daily COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

Greece is rapidly approaching 16,000 COVID-19 deaths from the beginning of the pandemic, and the daily number of newly confirmed cases in the last 24 hours is the highest since the start of the pandemic.

The National Organisation for Public Health (EODY) this afternoon announced that there have been 4,696 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases,

There were 38 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 15,894. Of these, 95.4 percent had an underlying medical condition and/or were age 70 or older.

Since the start of the pandemic, 739,448 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed by EODY.

Over 400 intubated patients

The number of intubated patients is 404, with a median age of 65-years-old.

About 85 percent of intubated patients (344) are unvaccinated or have received just one jab of a two-dose vax, while 15 percent (60) are fully vaccinated.

Of intubated patients, 80 percent have a prior, underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or over.

Hospital ICU’s in Thessaloniki and Thessaly are filled to capacity.

Hospital admissions

In addition, 277 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours. The average daily number of admissions was 263 over the last seven days.

Of the confirmed cases over the last 7 days, 159 are related to travel abroad and 3,023 have been traced to prior confirmed cases.

The median age of new cases is 39-years-old, while the median age of those who have died is 78-years-old.