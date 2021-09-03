Greek PM to lunch with French President in Marseille

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will take part in the inaugural meeting of the High Level Conference of the International Union for Conservation of Nature World Conservation held in Marseille, at the formal invitation of the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron.

The Greek Prime Minister will attend at 14:30 (Athens time) a lunch given by Macron, while at 19:00 he will address the conference.

The International Conference is also attended by, among others, the President of the European Council Charles Michel, the Vice President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans, the President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde and the Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay.

There are eight countries participating in the initiative: France, Greece, Italy, Spain, Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria. Five organizations also participate: Barcelona Convention / UNEP-MAP, Union for the Mediterranean (UfM), Conference of Peripheral Maritime Regions (CPMR), General Fisheries Commission for the Mediterranean (GFCM) and the European Commission through the Directorate-General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries.

Today’s event, in addition to the commitment of the countries for the implementation of the initiative, will provide the opportunity to highlight specific transnational projects that are being implemented and can contribute to the implementation of the initiative.

Action Plan

The Action Plan includes four thematic axes at regional and national level for:

(1) the protection of marine biodiversity

(2) the promotion of sustainable fisheries and the cessation of overfishing;

(3) tackling marine pollution and in particular plastic waste;

(4) promoting sustainable maritime transport practices that protect the environment and contribute to tackling climate change.