Patmos is one of the top religious destinations for Dutch travelers

The first place in the list was occupied by Patmos, followed by Meteora, Mount Athos, Aegina and Paros.
There are many reports from Dutch media about Greek destinations that are attractive to visit this year. During this period, the list of the five proposed destinations in Greece for religious tourism stand out, according to Griekenland.net, the “tourist source” of the Netherlands exclusively for travel to Greece.

It was preceded by the visit of Dutch journalists at the end of June to the island of Apocalypse at the initiative of the municipality, during which the mission explored the beaches and villages of the island, while it was impressed by the Monastery of Agios Ioannis the Theologian, the labyrinth alleys of Chora and the Holy Cave of the Apocalypse that Saint John wrote the book of the Apocalypse in 95 AD.

On the “front” of the Greek market, the campaign of the Municipality of Patmos started in 17 Metro stations of Attica. With central slogans “Patmos Apocalypse, Destination… Enjoyment!” and “Patmos Apocalypse, Destination… Escape!”, Patmos will be promoted for 14 days at points of high passenger traffic within the Athens Metro.

