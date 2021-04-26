Νο quarantine travelers from Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Thailand, Rwanda, Russia, Singapore

The countries for which the measure of 7-day quarantine for the entry of visitors to Greece is lifted, has increased to 12, with the obligation of course that they have either a negative PCR test taken within the last 72 hours, or to have been fully vaccinated for Covid- 19. In particular, for Russian travelers, these two conditions should apply simultaneously. The new notam of the Civil Aviation Service (CAA) defines the terms and conditions of travel within the country, but also from abroad.

For domestic flights, passenger travel restrictions will apply until Monday, May 10, 2021 at 6 am. Until then, only substantial travel will be allowed, as it is today. For international flights, the airline instructions are extended and will be valid until Monday, May 3, 2021 at 6 am.

However, permanent residents of Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Thailand, Rwanda, Russia and Singapore. Residents of the European Union, the Schengen Agreement, the United Kingdom, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Serbia and Israel are already entering the territory without quarantine, but only if they are fully vaccinated or have a negative Covid-19 PCR test.

Particularly:

Inbound flights:

The aviation directive (Covid-19 notam) concerning domestic flights (regular passenger, general aviation and business routes – domestic flights, commercial and general / business aviation) is extended until Monday 10 May 2021 at 6 am. The notam stipulates that all the airports of the country are allowed only the essential domestic travel (Essential Travel), which includes travel for health issues, for business – business purposes, for objective family reasons (family reunification) and for return to permanent residence.

Prohibition of entry to Greece of Nationals of third countries other than the countries of the European Union and the Schengen Agreement:

The notam provides for a ban on entry into the country of third-country nationals other than the countries of the European Union and the Schengen Agreement. Excluded from the air directive are passengers traveling for essential reasons and permanent residents of the following 12 countries: United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Thailand, Rwanda, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Russia, United States of America and Israel.

Seven days quarantine on arrivals from abroad and the countries from which the permanent residents are exempted under certain conditions:

All passengers entering Greece from any foreign country, are subject to mandatory precautionary restriction at home or at the place of temporary residence declared on the PLF form, for seven days. Unless otherwise specified, ie if they are citizens of EU countries, the Schengen Agreement, the United Kingdom, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Serbia, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Thailand, Rwanda, Russia and Singapore.

The specific travelers will enter Greece without a 7-day quarantine: A) if they have been diagnosed negative in a laboratory test for COVID-19 coronavirus by the PCR method within the last seventy two (72) hours before their arrival in Greece or B) in case of completion of the COVID-19 coronavirus vaccination and presentation by them of a vaccination certificate, in English, issued by a public authority, subject to the lapse of fourteen (14) days from the completion of the vaccination. Especially for Russian passengers the aviation directive is subject to the condition that the above conditions will apply to both at the same time. In addition, all international passengers will be sampled upon arrival, based on the procedure provided by the Passenger Locator Form. In case the tests find a positive passenger, the quarantine will be valid for 14 days.

International arrivals with a negative test within 72 hours:

Notam predicts that all passengers of international flights will enter Greece with a negative Covid-19 PCR test which will be performed up to 72 hours before their arrival. It is clarified that children aged five and over must pass a negative PCR test to enter Greece from abroad. We remind you that the passengers will be tested by sampling upon entering the Greek territory based on the PLF.

Mandatory completion of Passenger Locator Form:

The notam provides for the mandatory completion of the form, at the email address travel.gov.gr, by all passengers of international flights to Greece. It is also mandatory to fill in the PLF form for passengers of foreign flights who are permanent residents of Greece and depart from Greek airports.

Maximum 4,000 passengers from Russia and arrivals at only 9 airports in Greek territory:

Especially for Russia (permanent residents) the following restrictions remain. Maximum entry to Greece of 4,000 passengers per week, while for the airports of arrivals after those of Athens, Thessaloniki and Heraklion that already allow travelers with validity from 26/4 to 3/5, Russian passengers will be able to come directly and at the airports of Corfu, Rhodes, Kos, Mykonos, Santorini and Chania.