Μπούσλιε: «Σας ευχαριστώ για τα τρία πιο όμορφα χρόνια της καριέρας μου»

Thank you for the 3 most beautiful years of my career. Thank you for the great support during my stay in Olympiacos. Thank all my teammates and coaches for making beautiful memories. Thanks to our supporters who did their share wherever we played among the Europe. You will always have a special place in my heart. I wish you a lot of success in future competitions. Forever Olympiacos. 🔴⚪🔴⚪#olympiacoswaterpolo #olympiacossfp