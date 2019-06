Πελοπόννησος: Στους κορυφαίους προορισμούς του κόσμου για το 2019

View this post on Instagram

𝙿𝙰𝙻𝙰𝙴𝚂𝚃𝚁𝙰 🏛🤼‍♂️ The palaestra is situated west of the Altis enclosure, near the Kladeos river. Built in the third century BC as part of the gymnasium complex, it was used to practice boxing, wrestling and jumping. #reasonstovisitgreece#blind_pilots#greece#hellas#peloponnese#ancientolympia#archaeology#olympia#olympics#olympicgames#may#palaestra#boxing#wrestling#jumping#igers#ig_greece#kings_greece#my_peloponnese