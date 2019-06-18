Pyatt calls on Turkey to cease provocations, stresses dialogue

Έντυπη Έκδοση
    ‘Now is a time for dialogue and not for further escalatory, provocative actions,’ Pyatt underlined.

    US Ambassador to Athens Geoffrey Pyatt has today sent yet another clear message to Turkey to stop provocations in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and declared that its time for dialogue.

    Pyatt was speaking to journalists after a ceremony at the Stefanovikeio air base near Volos for the delivery of 70 Kiowa Warrior helicopters and the last of 10 Chinook helicopters acquired by the Hellenic Army.

    «Now is a time for dialogue and not for further escalatory, provocative actions,” Pyatt underlined.

    Asked to comment on the fact that the EU is examining the possibility of taking measures in response to Turkey’s hostile acts and violations of international law in the Eastern Mediterranean, Pyatt said the United States and the European Union «share a perspective on developments in the waters off of Cyprus, and in particular, our shared interest in avoiding any further provocative actions by Turkey.”

    Crucial operational capabilities

    The Kiowa Warrior helicopters are operated in an armed reconnaissance role in support of ground troops, and could play a crucial role in deterring landings on Greek islands at a time when there are mounting concerns that Ankara might wish to trigger a military “hot incident” in the Aegean.

    Kiowa Warrior Specifications

    “A single engine, four-bladed helicopter with advanced visionics, navigation, communication, and weapons and cockpit integration systems. The mast-mounted sight (MMS) houses a thermal imaging system, low-light television, laser rangefinder/designator, and an optical boresight system. These systems enable the Kiowa Warrior to operate by day and night and allow target acquisition and engagement at stand-off ranges and in adverse weather conditions,” is how military.com describes the helicopter’s capabilities.

