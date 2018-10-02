Έντυπη Έκδοση
    • Στους Ασκιν, Μουρού και Στρίκλαντ το Νόμπελ Φυσικής 2018

    Για τις έρευνές τους στον τομέα της Φυσικής των Λέιζερ

    ΤοΒΗΜΑ Team
    Οι Άρθουρ Ασκιν (ΗΠΑ), Ζεράρ Μουρού (Γαλλία) και Ντόνα Στρίκλαντ (Καναδάς) βραβεύονται με το Νόμπελ Φυσικής 2018 για τις έρευνές τους στον τομέα της Φυσικής των Λέιζερ.

     

     

