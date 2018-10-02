Στους Ασκιν, Μουρού και Στρίκλαντ το Νόμπελ Φυσικής 2018

Οι Άρθουρ Ασκιν (ΗΠΑ), Ζεράρ Μουρού (Γαλλία) και Ντόνα Στρίκλαντ (Καναδάς) βραβεύονται με το Νόμπελ Φυσικής 2018 για τις έρευνές τους στον τομέα της Φυσικής των Λέιζερ.

BREAKING NEWS⁰The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the #NobelPrize in Physics 2018 “for groundbreaking inventions in the field of laser physics” with one half to Arthur Ashkin and the other half jointly to Gérard Mourou and Donna Strickland. pic.twitter.com/PK08SnUslK

— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 2, 2018