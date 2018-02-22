Finance Ministry poised to tax Airbnb, other short-term rentals

Landlords who fail to declare their short-term rental properties will face hefty fines, of up to 5,000 euros

Thursday, February 22, 2018
The finance ministry is preparing to open by the end of March an electronic platform, where homeowners who rent their properties short-term, through Airbnb or otherwise, will be required by law to declare those properties for taxation purposes.

These short-term rentals will be taxed at the same rate as long-term apartment or house rentals: 15 percent for up to 12,000 euros, 35 percent for revenues between 12,000 and 35,000 euros, and a 45 percent tax rate for rental income of over 35,000 euros annually.

If the landlord provides additional services, such as board, those will be taxed as income from entrepreneurial activities, with a tax rate of between 22 percent and 45 percent.