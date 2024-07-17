Ανακοινώθηκαν πριν λίγο οι υποψηφιότητες για τα βραβεία Emmy 2024, τα οποία γιορτάζουν τις καλύτερες ξένες τηλεοπτικές σειρές και προγράμματα που προβλήθηκαν στην τηλεόραση και στις streaming πλατφόρμες από την 1η Ιουνίου 2023 μέχρι και τις 31 Μαΐου 2024.

Η φετινή τελετή θα πραγματοποιηθεί σε διάστημα μικρότερο του ενός έτους από εκείνη της προηγούμενης χρονιάς, η οποία πραγματοποιήθηκε αισίως τον Ιανουάριο του 2024, μετά από μεγάλη αναβολή της εξαιτίας των απεργιών σεναριογράφων και ηθοποιών του Χόλιγουντ. Αυτή ήταν η πρώτη φορά που τα βραβεία Emmy αναβάλλονταν από το 2001, όταν είχαν καθυστερήσει λόγω των τραγικών γεγονότων της 11ης Σεπτεμβρίου.

Επενθυμίζουμε ότι μεγάλοι νικητές της 75ης διοργάνωσης ήταν οι σειρές «Succession» και «The Bear», οι οποίες απέσπασαν από έξι βραβεία η καθεμία.

Με την απουσία του τιτανομέγιστου «Succession» από την κατηγορία της καλύτερης δραματικής σειράς, τη σκυτάλλη παίρνει το επικό ιαπωνικό δράμα «Shogun», συγκεντρώνοντας συνολικά 25 υποψηφιότητες – τις περισσότερες από κάθε άλλη σειρά για φέτος.

Συνεχίζοντας το σερί των επιτυχιών, το «The Bear» απέσπασε 23 υποψηφιότητες για Emmy, σημειώνοντας νέο ρεκόρ για τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες σε μια χρονιά για κωμική σειρά. Το ρεκόρ ανήκε προηγουμένως στο «30 Rock», το οποίο είχε συγκεντρώσει 22 υποψηφιότητες πριν από 15 χρόνια.

Όσο για την επιτυχία-έκπληξη «Baby Reindeer» του Netflix, αυτή απέσπασε 11 υποψηφιότητες, μεταξύ των οποίων και για την καλύτερη μίνι σειρά της χρονιάς που πέρασε.

Η 76η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων Emmy, λοιπόν, θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 15 Σεπτεμβρίου.

Ακολουθούν οι υποψηφιότητες για τις κυριότερες κατηγορίες.

Καλύτερη Δραματική Σειρά

Shogun

The Crown

The Morning Show

The Gilded Age

Slow Horses

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Fallout

3 Body Problem

Καλύτερη Κωμική Σειρά

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Καλύτερη μίνι σειρά

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Καλύτερη Τηλεταινία

Mr. Monk’s Last Case

Quiz Lady

Red, White and Royal Blue

Scoop

Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story

Α’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου σε Δραματική Σειρά

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Idris Elba, Hijack

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Dominic West, The Crown

Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου σε Δραματική Σειρά

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Α’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου σε Κωμική Σειρά

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου σε Κωμική Σειρά

Jean Smart, Hacks

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Α’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου σε Μίνι Σειρά

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου σε Μίνι Σειρά

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου σε Δραματική Σειρά

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Billy Crudup, The Morning Sho

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου σε Δραματική Σειρά

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου σε Κωμική Σειρά

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders In The Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου σε Κωμική Σειρά

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building

Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου σε Μίνι Σειρά

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: North Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου σε Μίνι Σειρά

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Καλύτερης Guest Ηθοποιού σε Δραματική Σειρά

Claire Foy, The Crown

Sarah Paulson, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Michaela Coel, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Parker Posey, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Καλύτερου Guest Ηθοποιού σε Δραματική Σειρά

Nestor Carbonell, Shogun

John Turturro, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Paul Dano, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses

Καλύτερου Guest Ηθοποιού σε Κωμική Σειρά

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live

Bob Odenkirk, The Bear

Will Poulter, The Bear

Matthew Broderick, Only Murders in the Building

Christopher Lloyd, Hacks

Καλύτερης Guest Ηθοποιού σε Κωμική Σειρά

Olivia Colman, The Bear

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Πρόγραμμα Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

X-Men ’97

The Simpsons

Rick and Morty

Blue Eye Samurai

Bob’s Burgers

The Simpsons

Scavengers Reign

Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ ή μη μυθοπλαστικό αφιέρωμα

Jim Henson Idea Man

The Greatest Night in Pop

STEVE! (Martin) a documentary in 2 pieces

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life

Girls State

Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ ή μη μυθοπλαστική σειρά

Beckham

The Jinx — Part Two

STAX: Soulsville U.S.A.

Telemarketers

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of TV

Σκηνοθεσία Δραματικής Σειράς

Mimi Leder, The Morning Show

Stephen Daldry, The Crown

Hiro Murai, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Frederick E.O. Toye, Shо̄gun

Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty

Σκηνοθεσία Κωμικής Σειράς

Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elementary

Christopher Storer, The Bear

Ramy Youssef, The Bear

Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen

Lucia Aniello, Hacks

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show

Σκηνοθεσία Μίνι Σειράς

Weronika Tofilska, Baby Reindeer

Millicent Shelton, Lessons in Chemistry

Noah Hawley, Fargo

Gus Van Sant, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Steven Zaillian, Ripley

Issa López, True Detective: Night Country

Σενάριο Κωμικής Σειράς

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Joanna Calo and Christopher Storer, The Bear

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks

Meredith Scardino and Sam Means, Girls5eva

Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two

Jake Bender and Zach Dunn, What We Do in the Shadows

Σενάριο Δραματικής Σειράς

Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare, The Crown

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, Fallout

Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, Shogun

Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente, Shogun

Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Will Smith, Slow Horses

Σενάριο Μίνι Σειράς

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Steven Zaillian, Ripley

Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror

Ron Nyswaner, Fellow Travelers

Issa López, True Detective: Night Country

Noah Hawley, Fargo