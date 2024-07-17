Ανακοινώθηκαν πριν λίγο οι υποψηφιότητες για τα βραβεία Emmy 2024, τα οποία γιορτάζουν τις καλύτερες ξένες τηλεοπτικές σειρές και προγράμματα που προβλήθηκαν στην τηλεόραση και στις streaming πλατφόρμες από την 1η Ιουνίου 2023 μέχρι και τις 31 Μαΐου 2024.
Η φετινή τελετή θα πραγματοποιηθεί σε διάστημα μικρότερο του ενός έτους από εκείνη της προηγούμενης χρονιάς, η οποία πραγματοποιήθηκε αισίως τον Ιανουάριο του 2024, μετά από μεγάλη αναβολή της εξαιτίας των απεργιών σεναριογράφων και ηθοποιών του Χόλιγουντ. Αυτή ήταν η πρώτη φορά που τα βραβεία Emmy αναβάλλονταν από το 2001, όταν είχαν καθυστερήσει λόγω των τραγικών γεγονότων της 11ης Σεπτεμβρίου.
Επενθυμίζουμε ότι μεγάλοι νικητές της 75ης διοργάνωσης ήταν οι σειρές «Succession» και «The Bear», οι οποίες απέσπασαν από έξι βραβεία η καθεμία.
Με την απουσία του τιτανομέγιστου «Succession» από την κατηγορία της καλύτερης δραματικής σειράς, τη σκυτάλλη παίρνει το επικό ιαπωνικό δράμα «Shogun», συγκεντρώνοντας συνολικά 25 υποψηφιότητες – τις περισσότερες από κάθε άλλη σειρά για φέτος.
Συνεχίζοντας το σερί των επιτυχιών, το «The Bear» απέσπασε 23 υποψηφιότητες για Emmy, σημειώνοντας νέο ρεκόρ για τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες σε μια χρονιά για κωμική σειρά. Το ρεκόρ ανήκε προηγουμένως στο «30 Rock», το οποίο είχε συγκεντρώσει 22 υποψηφιότητες πριν από 15 χρόνια.
Όσο για την επιτυχία-έκπληξη «Baby Reindeer» του Netflix, αυτή απέσπασε 11 υποψηφιότητες, μεταξύ των οποίων και για την καλύτερη μίνι σειρά της χρονιάς που πέρασε.
Η 76η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων Emmy, λοιπόν, θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 15 Σεπτεμβρίου.
Ακολουθούν οι υποψηφιότητες για τις κυριότερες κατηγορίες.
Καλύτερη Δραματική Σειρά
Shogun
The Crown
The Morning Show
The Gilded Age
Slow Horses
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Fallout
3 Body Problem
Καλύτερη Κωμική Σειρά
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Καλύτερη μίνι σειρά
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Καλύτερη Τηλεταινία
Mr. Monk’s Last Case
Quiz Lady
Red, White and Royal Blue
Scoop
Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story
Α’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου σε Δραματική Σειρά
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Idris Elba, Hijack
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Dominic West, The Crown
Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου σε Δραματική Σειρά
Anna Sawai, Shogun
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Α’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου σε Κωμική Σειρά
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου σε Κωμική Σειρά
Jean Smart, Hacks
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Α’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου σε Μίνι Σειρά
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου σε Μίνι Σειρά
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου σε Δραματική Σειρά
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Billy Crudup, The Morning Sho
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου σε Δραματική Σειρά
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου σε Κωμική Σειρά
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Paul Rudd, Only Murders In The Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου σε Κωμική Σειρά
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building
Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου σε Μίνι Σειρά
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: North Country
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου σε Μίνι Σειρά
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Καλύτερης Guest Ηθοποιού σε Δραματική Σειρά
Claire Foy, The Crown
Sarah Paulson, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Michaela Coel, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Parker Posey, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Καλύτερου Guest Ηθοποιού σε Δραματική Σειρά
Nestor Carbonell, Shogun
John Turturro, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Paul Dano, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty
Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
Καλύτερου Guest Ηθοποιού σε Κωμική Σειρά
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live
Bob Odenkirk, The Bear
Will Poulter, The Bear
Matthew Broderick, Only Murders in the Building
Christopher Lloyd, Hacks
Καλύτερης Guest Ηθοποιού σε Κωμική Σειρά
Olivia Colman, The Bear
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Πρόγραμμα Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
X-Men ’97
The Simpsons
Rick and Morty
Blue Eye Samurai
Bob’s Burgers
Scavengers Reign
Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ ή μη μυθοπλαστικό αφιέρωμα
Jim Henson Idea Man
The Greatest Night in Pop
STEVE! (Martin) a documentary in 2 pieces
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
Girls State
Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ ή μη μυθοπλαστική σειρά
Beckham
The Jinx — Part Two
STAX: Soulsville U.S.A.
Telemarketers
Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of TV
Σκηνοθεσία Δραματικής Σειράς
Mimi Leder, The Morning Show
Stephen Daldry, The Crown
Hiro Murai, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Frederick E.O. Toye, Shо̄gun
Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses
Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty
Σκηνοθεσία Κωμικής Σειράς
Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elementary
Christopher Storer, The Bear
Ramy Youssef, The Bear
Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen
Lucia Aniello, Hacks
Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show
Σκηνοθεσία Μίνι Σειράς
Weronika Tofilska, Baby Reindeer
Millicent Shelton, Lessons in Chemistry
Noah Hawley, Fargo
Gus Van Sant, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Steven Zaillian, Ripley
Issa López, True Detective: Night Country
Σενάριο Κωμικής Σειράς
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Joanna Calo and Christopher Storer, The Bear
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks
Meredith Scardino and Sam Means, Girls5eva
Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two
Jake Bender and Zach Dunn, What We Do in the Shadows
Σενάριο Δραματικής Σειράς
Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare, The Crown
Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, Fallout
Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, Shogun
Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente, Shogun
Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Will Smith, Slow Horses
Σενάριο Μίνι Σειράς
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Steven Zaillian, Ripley
Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror
Ron Nyswaner, Fellow Travelers
Issa López, True Detective: Night Country
Noah Hawley, Fargo