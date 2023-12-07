Συναγερμός σήμανε σε σχολείο της πόλης Μπριάνσκ στη Ρωσία, όπου σημειώθηκαν πυροβολισμοί, μετέδωσε το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων TASS επικαλούμενο τις τοπικές αρχές.
🇷🇺 #BREAKING: Video of the evacuation of kids from the school in Bryansk, Russia, where the shooting occurred. We remind you that the shooter was a girl of 14 years old. 2 dead, 4 wounded. The shooter committed suicide.#Russia #shooting #Putin #activeshooting #shooter pic.twitter.com/aizfcKRTgT
— Attentive Media (@AttentiveCEE) December 7, 2023
Όπως ανέφερε σε ανακοίνωσή της η τοπική αστυνομία, μια μαθήτρια τραυμάτισε τρεις ανθρώπους πυροβολώντας τους και στη συνέχεια αυτοκτόνησε.
Two people were killed & four others were injured in a mass shooting incident at a school in Russia’s Bryansk. Shooter among those killed.#Bryansk #Russia #Breaking
HOT, an online news outlet, claimed that the weapon involved was a hunting shotgun, which the girl allegedly… pic.twitter.com/tXxHpd9FAT
— ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) December 7, 2023
Η αστυνομία ανακοίνωσε ότι ερευνά τα αίτια του περιστατικού.