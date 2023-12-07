Συναγερμός σήμανε σε σχολείο της πόλης Μπριάνσκ στη Ρωσία, όπου σημειώθηκαν πυροβολισμοί, μετέδωσε το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων TASS επικαλούμενο τις τοπικές αρχές.

Όπως ανέφερε σε ανακοίνωσή της η τοπική αστυνομία, μια μαθήτρια τραυμάτισε τρεις ανθρώπους πυροβολώντας τους και στη συνέχεια αυτοκτόνησε.

Η αστυνομία ανακοίνωσε ότι ερευνά τα αίτια του περιστατικού.