Η Σκοτεινή Ιστορία του Χόλιγουντ

File photo of the sign "Arbeit macht frei" (Work makes you free) at the main gate of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. A 93-year-old former bookkeeper at Auschwitz went on trial in Germany April 21, 2015, accused by prosecutors of being an accessory in the murder of 300,000 people, though he was not involved in any actual killing at the notorious Nazi death camp. The trial of Oskar Groening, who was 21 and by his own admission an enthusiastic Nazi when he was sent to work at Auschwitz in 1942, is significant because it may be one of the last big Holocaust trials. Seventy years after the end of World War Two very few suspected Nazi criminals are still alive. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski/Files